USD/JPY 1-minute chart

S&P 500 futures have also trimmed a chunk of its gains, now seen up just 0.6% on the day. Nasdaq futures are only up 0.8% after having been up roughly 2% at the tail end of Asia trading. There's still plenty of volatility out there, so the swings here are not anything uncommon. But there's certainly a sense that the air of optimism is thinning out in the last hour or so. That is something to be mindful of as we gear towards US trading later.