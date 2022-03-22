If you're looking for a sign on whether or not this is a healthy market, look no further than meme-stock Gamestop (GME). Its shares have tumbled from $259 in November and $483 last year but they're showing some real life today, up 20% to $112.

There are plenty of people pointing to quarter-end considerations, short-covering and other technical factors in play with the latest rally in stocks. This kind of price action doesn't exactly make me confident in a lasting rally in risk assets, particularly with the headwind from rising yields.