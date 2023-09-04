Florida continues to clean up from Hurricane Idalia but the season so far has been largely a non-event for the energy market. For the next week that will continue to be the case as we move through the peak of the hurricane season.

At the moment,a couple storms are spinning in the Atlantic but they're far too far north to cause any concern. The NHC does highlight one tropical wave off of western Africa that it's monitoring.

"Environmental conditions should support some slow development, and a tropical depression could form over the far eastern tropical Atlantic around the latter part of the week while the wave moves to the west-northwest at about 15 mph," the NHC says.



It looks like it's right in the hurricane-alley sweet spot but it's very early in the cycle.