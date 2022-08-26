track

It's a wild year for the energy trade but so far, hurricane season isn't adding to that. The peak of the season is more than a month away but it's been a slow start. We've had three named storms so far and noting of consequence and the current map doesn't look very interesting.

Last year produced 21-named storms and this offers a good timeline.

Hurricane season

Monday will mark the one-year anniversary of Ida's landfall. It was one of the largest storms to ever hit the US and spun right into the heart refinery country.

A week after the storm, 80% of output in the Gulf of Mexico was still offline. Oil prices bottomed just before that and rallied into the autumn before omicron worries led to a selloff.

ida

Crude oil is flat today at $92.48.