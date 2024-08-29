The NZD and AUD continues to be the best performers so far today.

For the NZD the upside was sparked by the solid jump in the ANZ Business Outlook which printed at the highest since 2014. For the AUD the strength looks more driven by overall risk sentiment with the upside in equities likely offering some support.

In terms of the underperformers, the EUR was pressured following a decent deceleration in German statewide CPI data, with 5 of the 6 states printing new cycle lows for CPI.

Looking ahead attention will turn to US data with the release of Q2 GDP 2nd estimate as well as the weekly jobless claims data.