The various market balls are all in motion as Russian full invasion anticipated.

The major US stock indices are now trading lower across the board:

  • Dow industrial average -136 points or -0.39% at 33470
  • S&P -23.4 points or -0.54% at 4281.50
  • NASDAQ index -105 points or -0.79% at 13275.50
  • Russell 2000 is down -8.73 points or -0.44% at1971.43

in Europe:

  • German DAX is down -0.4%
  • France's CAC is now unchanged
  • UK's FTSE 100 is up 0.1%
  • Spain's Ibex is down -0.7%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB is down -0.2%

In  commodities  ,

In the forex,

  • The EURUSD is now trading to a new session low of 1.13132. That took out the Asian session low of 1.1315. The 50%midpoint of the year's trading range comes in at 1.13075. Below that and traders will start to target the swing low from yesterday at 1.12874 and the swing low from last week at 1.12791
  • The GBPUSD as moved below its 200 hour moving average at 1.35765 and trades to a new session low of 1.35504. the pair is testing the 50% midpoint of the 2022 trading range at 1.35526. A move below would have traders looking toward the swing low from yesterday and the swing lows from February 16 near 1.3536.

The USD is moving higher vs the CAD, AUD and NZD as well but still remains lower on the day vs. those currencies.

  • The USDCAD has recently moved back above its 200 and 100 hour moving averages near 1.2724 and 1.2729 respectively. Earlier today, the price cracked below those moving averages on its way toward the swing lows from last Thursday and Friday near 1.2673. The low price today reached 1.2682 before moving back to the upside
  • The AUDUSD moved above its 100 day moving average earlier today at 0.7240. That was the first break above that moving average since January 14. The high price extended to 0.7283 before rotating back to the downside of the last few hours on the increased tension. The price has now moved back below the 100 day moving average at 0.7240. traders will now eye the 100 day moving average up to the swing high from February 10 at 0.7248 as resistance. Stay below keeps the short term bias more to the downside after the failed break..
AUDUSD
AUDUSD fails on break of 100 day moving average