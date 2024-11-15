Kudlow

A Wall Street Journal report says Trump is tiring of a “cold war” between Howard Lutnick and Scott Bessent for the job as Treasury Secretary and is now looking at others.

One is TV personality Larry Kudlow, who was director of the National Economic Council for the latter half of Trump's first term.

The report also said that Trump has discussed Robert Lighthizer, who served as U.S. trade representative during Trump’s first term and is rumored for a return, and Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan.

Trump has been filling cabinet posts quickly and we could get an announcement on the weekend.

"The final outcome was unclear. Trump hadn’t made a decision as of late Thursday night, the people said. He is expected to continue discussions with candidates on Friday."

John Paulson dropped out of contention this week.