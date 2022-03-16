Major US stock indices moved lower after the Fed decision

  • Dow industrial average up 267 points or 0.8% to 3381.91. Current 33516.76, -27.59 points or -0.02%.. Direction down around 300 points.
  • S&P index up 53.31 points or 1.25% 4315.82. Current 4269.35, up 6.91 points or 0.16%. Direction down around 47 points.
  • NASDAQ index up 285 points or 2.2% at 13233.71. Current 13048.63, up 100 points or 0.77%. Direction down 185 points.

Commodities individual currencies are little changed.

  • Spot gold $1909.30. Current $1908.70. Down $0.50
  • Spot silver $24.58. Current $24.62. Up $0.04
  • Crude oil $95.88. Current $96. Up $0.12
  • Bitcoin $40,286. Current $39,768.13. Down around 500

US yields move higher with the two year moving up the most..

  • 2 year yield 1.886%. Current 1.987%. Up 10 basis points
  • 10 year yield 2.194%. Current 2.235%. Up four basis points

Forex spot rates. The  US dollar  moved higher