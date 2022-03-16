Major US stock indices moved lower after the Fed decision
- Dow industrial average up 267 points or 0.8% to 3381.91. Current 33516.76, -27.59 points or -0.02%.. Direction down around 300 points.
- S&P index up 53.31 points or 1.25% 4315.82. Current 4269.35, up 6.91 points or 0.16%. Direction down around 47 points.
- NASDAQ index up 285 points or 2.2% at 13233.71. Current 13048.63, up 100 points or 0.77%. Direction down 185 points.
Commodities individual currencies are little changed.
- Spot gold $1909.30. Current $1908.70. Down $0.50
- Spot silver $24.58. Current $24.62. Up $0.04
- Crude oil $95.88. Current $96. Up $0.12
- Bitcoin $40,286. Current $39,768.13. Down around 500
US yields move higher with the two year moving up the most..
- 2 year yield 1.886%. Current 1.987%. Up 10 basis points
- 10 year yield 2.194%. Current 2.235%. Up four basis points
Forex spot rates. The US dollar

The US dollar, (symbol $, code USD) is the fiat currency of the United States of America (USD) and the most widely traded currency globally. It was introduced into the US in the late 18th Century, with paper notes not being distributed until the following century. The US dollar, also informally known as the greenback, is the world’s most foremost reserve currency, due in large part to the importance of the US economy on the world stage. Once backed by gold (in the 1900’s), the USD is now a purely fiat currency, i.e. not backed by a physical commodity. The former gold standard aligned to the US dollar, made both gold and silver the legal-tender coinage of the USA, with the guarantee that 1 USD could be converted to one and a half grams of pure 24 carat gold. However, the gold link was eventually abolished by President Richard Nixon in 1971. Since the gold standard was cut, the US dollar has become the world’s number one reserve currency.This means foreign nations possess large amounts of their cash reserves in USD, accounting for approximately 65% of the world’s foreign exchange reserves.How to Trade the US Dollar?The US Dollar is traded in a variety of ways, most notably on the foreign exchange (forex) market versus other currencies; traded as pairs. Any retail broker offers exposure to the USD in many exchange pairs, given its popularity and liquidity. The USD is involved in the majority of the most traded forex pairs, such as the EUR/USD, the USD/JPY, the GBP/USD and the USD/CHF, known as the “four majors”, and the “commodity pairs”, i.e. AUD/USD, USD/CAD and the NZD/USD.

- EURUSD

The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others.
Read this Term 1.0985. Current 1.0958. Down 27 pips
- GBPUSD 1.3088. Current 1.3063. Down 25 pips
- USDJPY 118.62. Current 118.95. Up 33 pips
- USDCHF 0.9434. Current 0.9455. Up 21 pips
- USDCAD 1.2730. Current 1.2758. Up 28 pips
- AUDUSD 0.7248. Current 0.7222. Down 26 pips
- NZDUSD 0.6806. Current 0.6784. Down 22 pips
