The non-farm payrolls report is due on Friday and that usually means ADP employment is released Wednesday but due to Monday's US holiday, it's pushed back until tomorrow.

The main events on the calendar are all at 10 am ET (1400 GMT) with the simultaneous release of:

The BOC decision

ISM manufacturing

US construction spending

JOLTS job openings

The Bank of Canada is expected to hike 50 bps and continue to flag aggressive moves, teeing up another 50 bps hike in July.