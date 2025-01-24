It's a big day for the Bank of Japan, its expected to take its benchmark rate +25 bp to 0.5%, the highest since 2008 and the biggest rate hike since February 2007.
As always, there is no firm time for the BoJ statement. Experience suggests to expect it some time in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window.
What we do have a time for is the news conference later from Bank of Japan Governor Ueda, that's due at 0630 GMT. I suspect he'll signal further rate hikes.
- Poll shows 18 out of 19 economists expect a Bank of Japan rate hike on Friday
- The BOJ meet today and tomorrow and is unlikely to delay rate hike action
