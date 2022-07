The move in bonds today is sensational. Here's the lay of the land:

2s -17bps to 2.74%

5s -21 bps to 2.79%

10s -17 bps to 2.80%

30s -9 bps to 3.03%

That's extremely flat out to 10 years.

If these moves hold up, it's a screaming buy for the yen. You worry there's some kind of turn-of-quarter factor in play here but recessionary worries are intensifying while inflationary worries are fading. So directionally this move makes sense.