Today's bond market moves are curiously large, with US 10-year yields down 15 bps to 3.54%. That's at the same time as stock markets have moved sideways

The 'normal' view of today's market is that a few factors have come together:

Powell's dovish shift leading to conviction that 6-7% Fed funds are off the table, with the terminal top around 5%

The turn of the month

A bit of a dollar-bonds spiral

The ISM report lending conviction to hard landing theories (almost all the bond buying has been since the report)

Technical factors on the breaks of recent ranges in yields

Maybe that's it and I'm certainly waiting for my favorite bond strategists to weigh in but I have to worry about the Blackstone story. Greg broke it down wonderfully, it's an illiquid market that was a total darling for years. It's a place that many people had circled as problematic for a long time. Since these are private markets, there's no way for larger markets to identify what's going on. But when Blackstone limits redemptions, many people are taking it as a sign of trouble.

With stocks already 20% off the lows and bonds still yielding above 3.5%, many people are taking the opportunity to buy some safety until the dust settles.