With plenty of key risk events coming up later in the week, the focus in markets will once again be on the Fed outlook and rates pricing will be of particular importance as such. The bond market continues to intrigue with 10-year Treasury yields sitting on edge, testing the key threshold around 3.30% last week.

This chart will have wider repercussions for risk sentiment and also for yen pairs in general, with the big data releases during the week to set the tone on what is to come. For today, we might be in for a slower session as traders get settled back in after the Easter break along with a lack of major economic data on the agenda.