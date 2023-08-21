10-year yields in the US are up over 5 bps on the day now to 4.30% again, testing the key level as it did last week. That is where we saw the selling on Friday stall but it looks like sellers are quick to resume the momentum again this week. 30-year yields are also seen up 6 bps to 4.44% - its highest level in 12 years.

If anything else, keep an eye out on the developments here as it would have further repercussions for broader market sentiment - especially since other drivers are not as impactful so far today.