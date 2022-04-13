Well, that didn't last too long now did it?

Bond yields were marked lower following the US CPI release yesterday but that has since faded quite a bit as we are seeing yields recover some ground late yesterday and today as well.

10-year German bund yields are up 6 bps to 0.85% and has all but erased yesterday's fall with Treasury yields also pushing up at the moment:

2-year yields +4.3 bps to 2.433%

5-year yields +5.1 bps to 2.725%

10-year yields +3.8 bps to 2.765%

30-year yields +1.4 bps to 2.841%

The mood is also helping to underpin yen pairs in general, with USD/JPY trading to fresh highs in 20 years here.