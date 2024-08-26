As the North American session comes to an end, the CAD is ending as the strongest of the majors, while the NZD is the weakest.

The USD is ending the day mostly higher with gains vs all the major currencies with the exception of the CAD (-0.16%) and the CHF (-0.04%). To start the trading day, the USDJPY moved lower in the Asian/Pacific session continuing the trend from last week, but as yields rebounded, so did the USDJPY.

Looking at the US at that market:

2-year yield 3.935%, +2.3 basis points

5-year yield 3.665%, +1.6 basis points

10-year yield 3.817%, +1.1 basis points

30-year yield 4.107%, +0.6 basis points

Crude oil is ending sharply higher by $2.19 at $77.02. Gold rose at $6.40 or 0.26% and Bitcoin was lower by around $900 at $63,349.