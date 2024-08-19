SPX daily

It was another impressive day for US equities. Futures were flat early today but a steady trickle of bids was the story throughout the day followed by a flash of buying late.

S&P 500 +1.0%

Nasdaq Comp +1.4%

DJIA +0.6%

Russell 2000 +0.9%

Toronto TSX Comp +0.2%

These are the eighth consecutive gains in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in one of the best runs since early in the pandemic.

At this point, you could argue that the rebound has run its course with the S&P 500 only 60 points from an all-time high. At the same time, you could argue that the strong rejection of lower levels is bullish, especially with the Fed primed to cut and the economy holding up.