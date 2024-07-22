The closing bell rings, and the tech sector/small cap stocks lead the way higher in tandem with each other today. Last week, the Russell outperformed vs the NASDAQ on a rotation out to high cap tech into the small cap stock sector. .
Both the NASDAQ and the small-cap Russell 2000 rose by around 1.6% today. The Dow lagged today after leading the way higher last week.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average rose 127.91 points or 0.32% at 40415.45
- S&P index rose 59.41 points or 1.08% at 5564.40
- NASDAQ index rose 280.63 points or 1.58% at 18007.57
The small-cap Russell 2000 gained 36.30 points or 1.66% at 2220.64.
Some gainers today include:
- Nvidia rose by 4.76%
- Meta Platforms rose by 2.23%
- Alphabet rose by 2.26% ahead of its earnings on Tuesday after the close
- Microsoft and 1.33%
- Tesla rose 5.15% ahead of its earnings after the close tomorrow
- AMD +2.83%