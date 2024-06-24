The poster child for AI took a bit of a day off it seems, with Nvidia down 6.7%.

Catalysts are very thin for some of the moves we are seeing, but since it's month-end and quarter-end I will take the easy way out and blame that for now. One would assume that some chunky rebalancing could be required after the quarter US equities have had so far.

NVIDIA tumbles but still up

Also, seeing how some on fintwit is reacting to the sell off it does feel quite 'healthy' to see these type of corrections.

leave nvidia alone

When a $2.9 trillion dollar market cap has a close to 30% rally in less than a month, it does feel like some moderation makes sense.