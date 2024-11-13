The October US CPI report is due at the bottom of the hour and eyes are mostly fixed on core CPI. The consensus is +0.3%, the same as in September.

But more seriously, here is a WSJ graphic showing detailed CPI forecasts and it's a good guide to the unrounded reading.

The thing is, no one is overly concerned about inflation right now. Yesterday, the Fed's Kashkari said there as a chance that a pair of really hot CPI reports could lead to a December pause but beyond that, the market likely gives this a nod and gets back to election and China trades.

Aside from core, keep an eye on the headline and real weekly earnings.