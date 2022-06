The implosion in cryptocurrencies over the weekend shows no signs of stopping. It is under pressure once again as market jitters continue to reverberate across all asset spaces to start the new week.

Here's a look at the charts for Bitcoin and Ethereum and they sure aren't pretty with the 200-week moving averages coming into focus for both respective currencies:

You just don't quite try to catch a falling knife on days like these. That not only applies to crypto but risk in general.