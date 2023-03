The Wall Street Journal cite research from Strategas Securities data going back to 1990:

The FAANG era is apparently over.

The U.S. market is dominated by just two stocks now. The combined weighting of Apple and Microsoft in the S&P 500 has risen to 13.3%, the highest level on record, while the influence of other big technology stocks has waned

Here is the Journal piece, gated if you can access it for more.

The all-in jump into AI by MSFT has triggered huge interest in the stock.