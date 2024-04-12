The USD continued to strengthen during the European session against other currencies.

EUR/USD also lost ground as the need becomes clear for the ECB to diverge from the Fed on future monetary policy actions.

GBP/USD wasn’t swayed by today’s U.K. GDP which printed in line with expectations and certainly wasn’t enough to relieve pressure from the USD’s rally.

USD/JPY reached its highest level since mid-1990 at 153.34, but there were no comments from any Japanese officials which suggests a potential intervention is not likely at the moment.

The AUD and NZD also lost strength against the USD since there was no significant economic news to impact them.