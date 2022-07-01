Canada is on holiday today and US trading will be thinned by traders leaving early for the long weekend (the bond market also closes early).

It's a new month and a new quarter and that resets the scorecards but so far it's mostly the same thing as the US dollar surges. There's one big exception though as the worst performer in H1 -- the yen -- is the best performer so far today. The catalyst is the continued drop in Treasury yields.

In terms of economic data, we get the final PMIs from S&P Global for the US at 9:45 am ET and 15 minutes later is the ISM manufacturing report and US construction spending. For more, see the economic calendar.