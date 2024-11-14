All aboard now. The dollar train is marching forward on the session, stretching gains across the board. The post-election momentum continues to play out and it's still not the time to be guessing the top just yet. EUR/USD is now down 0.5% to 1.0508 as it corroborates with the inevitable pull towards 1.0500.

EUR/USD daily chart

As mentioned in the linked post above, this is where the real test comes in for the pair as we look towards the end of this week. EUR/USD has been more or less stuck within a range of around 1.0500 to 1.1200 since the start of 2023. So, this makes the latest downside shove a major one to watch as price reaches a critical technical juncture.

Besides that, USD/JPY is once again trading back above 156.00 to 156.20 now. Then, we have GBP/USD slumping to its lowest since July - down 0.5% to 1.2635 currently. AUD/USD is also feeling the pressure as it is down 0.5% to 0.6455 currently and poised for its lowest daily close since April.