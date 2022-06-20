The early trades in markets this week were generally positive in a soft rebuttal to the price action last week.

USD/ JPY rose as high as 135.44 in early trade but that's faded to 135.06, up just 8 pips on the day.

S&P 500 futures are now up just 2 points from +25 earlier.

Bitcoin is also back below $20,000 after impressively rebounding to $20,630 -- which was above late-Friday levels.

It's still early in the week and the US is off on holiday so I'd be skeptical of any market signal, but you would optimism could last longer than a few hours.

One particular worry is China, where iron ore prices are down 9% today with rebar down 5%.