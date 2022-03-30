These two headlines so far today underlines what the euro area economy is facing in March:

It is looking pretty brutal with the North Rhine Westphalia report showing a big surge in fuel prices (+24.7%) and household energy (+14.1%) on the month. Meanwhile, the Spain report details a significant acceleration in electricity, fuel and food and beverage prices with core  inflation  also rising from 3.0% to 3.4% - its highest since 2008.

We all know the Russia-Ukraine war has definitely exacerbated the situation but this is vicious stuff.

If you're wondering whether consumers are going to feel the pinch, there's almost no doubt about that when you see numbers like that.