Below are a list of the major earnings releases after the close:
- Bumble (BMBL) Q1 2023: Adj. EBITDA $59.3 million (expected $54.8 million), revenue $243 million (expected $241 million). Paying users 3.46 million (expected 3.44 million). ARPU $22.83 (expected $22.80).
Shares of Bumble are trading at $18.29 after closing at $17.64
- Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Q1 2023: EPS $0.38 (expected $0.34), revenue $1.70 billion (expected $1.69 billion).
- Coinbase (COIN) Q1 2023: EPS -$0.34 (expected -$1.35), revenue $773 million (expected $654 million). Q1 trading volume $145 billion (expected $147.35 billion).
Shares of Coinbase are trading at $51.78 after closing at $49.22
- Lyft (LYFT) Q1 2023: EPS -0.50, revenue $1.00 billion (expected $977 million). Revenue per active rider $51.17 (expected $49.77). Active riders 19.6 million (expected 19.5 million).
Shares of LYFT are trading at $9.57 after closing at $10.69
- Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Q1 2023: Adj. EPS $0.34 (expected $0.29). Revenue $1.26 billion (expected $1.2 billion).
Shares of Fortinet are trading at $63.44 after closing at $61.18
- DoorDash (DASH ) Q1 2023: Adj. GM 49.1% (expected 46.7%), revenue $2.04 billion (expected $1.92 billion). FY gross order value expected at $63-63.5 billion (expected $61.37 billion).
Shares of Doordash are trading at $65.56 after closing at $62.83
- Dropbox (DBX) Q1 2023: EPS $0.42 (expected $0.35), revenue $611 million (expected $601 million).
Shares of dropbox are trading at $20.66 after closing at $19.64
- Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Q1 2023: Adj. EPS -0.20 (expected -0.04), revenue $2.67 billion (expected $2.66 billion).
Shares of Expedia are trading at $90 after closing at $89.17
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) Q1 2023: Adj. EPS $11.60 (expected $10.61), revenue $3.80 billion (expected $3.77 billion). Gross bookings $39.43 billion (expected $35.89 billion).
Shares of a Booking Holdings are trading at $2451.72 after closing at $2603.57
Apple to come at 4:30 PM ET.
