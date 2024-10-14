The earnings season kickstarted at the end of last week with J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo leading the way.

More financials will announce this week along with companies like United, Johnson & Johnson, Taiwan Semi Conductor and Netflix also on the release calendar. Below is a list of some of the major companies announcing earnings either before or after the close.

Tuesday:

Before Open:

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)
  • UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
  • Citigroup (C)
  • Bank of America (BAC)
  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
  • Progressive (PGR)
  • Charles Schwab (SCHW)
  • Goldman Sachs (GS)
  • PNC Financial Services (PNC)
  • State Street (STT)

After Close:

  • United Airlines (UAL)
  • Interactive Brokers (IBKR)
  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

Wednesday:

Before Open:

  • Morgan Stanley (MS)
  • Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
  • U.S. Bancorp (USB)

After Close:

  • Alcoa (AA)
  • Kinder Morgan (KMI)
  • PPG Industries (PPG)
  • CSX Corporation (CSX)

Thursday:

Before Open:

  • Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC)
  • Travelers Companies (TRV)
  • The Blackstone Group (BX)
  • Infosys (INFY)

After Close:

  • Netflix (NFLX)
  • Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
  • WD-40 (WDFC)

Friday:

Before Open:

  • Comerica (CMA)
  • American Express (AXP)
  • Procter & Gamble (PG)