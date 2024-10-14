The earnings season kickstarted at the end of last week with J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo leading the way.

More financials will announce this week along with companies like United, Johnson & Johnson, Taiwan Semi Conductor and Netflix also on the release calendar. Below is a list of some of the major companies announcing earnings either before or after the close.

Tuesday:

Before Open:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

Citigroup (C)

Bank of America (BAC)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Progressive (PGR)

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Goldman Sachs (GS)

PNC Financial Services (PNC)

State Street (STT)

After Close:

United Airlines (UAL)

Interactive Brokers (IBKR)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

Wednesday:

Before Open:

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

U.S. Bancorp (USB)

After Close:

Alcoa (AA)

Kinder Morgan (KMI)

PPG Industries (PPG)

CSX Corporation (CSX)

Thursday:

Before Open:

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC)

Travelers Companies (TRV)

The Blackstone Group (BX)

Infosys (INFY)

After Close:

Netflix (NFLX)

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

WD-40 (WDFC)

Friday:

Before Open: