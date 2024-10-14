The earnings season kickstarted at the end of last week with J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo leading the way.
More financials will announce this week along with companies like United, Johnson & Johnson, Taiwan Semi Conductor and Netflix also on the release calendar. Below is a list of some of the major companies announcing earnings either before or after the close.
Tuesday:
Before Open:
- Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)
- UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
- Citigroup (C)
- Bank of America (BAC)
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- Progressive (PGR)
- Charles Schwab (SCHW)
- Goldman Sachs (GS)
- PNC Financial Services (PNC)
- State Street (STT)
After Close:
- United Airlines (UAL)
- Interactive Brokers (IBKR)
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)
Wednesday:
Before Open:
- Morgan Stanley (MS)
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
- U.S. Bancorp (USB)
After Close:
- Alcoa (AA)
- Kinder Morgan (KMI)
- PPG Industries (PPG)
- CSX Corporation (CSX)
Thursday:
Before Open:
- Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC)
- Travelers Companies (TRV)
- The Blackstone Group (BX)
- Infosys (INFY)
After Close:
- Netflix (NFLX)
- Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
- WD-40 (WDFC)
Friday:
Before Open:
- Comerica (CMA)
- American Express (AXP)
- Procter & Gamble (PG)