The earnings calendar will swing into another gear next week after financials dominated the first week. There will be more from the financial sector along with the likes of IBM, Lockheed Martin, Netflix, United Air, and AT&T.

Below is the expected schedule of some of the major releases:

Monday , April 18

Bank of America

Charles Schwab

Intuitive Surgical

Tuesday , April 19

IBM

Interactive Brokers Group

Lockheed Martin

Halliburton

Netflix

Johnson & Johnson

Wednesday , April 20

Alcoa

United Airlines

Procter & Gamble

Carvana

Thursday, April 21

AT&T

Blackstone

Freeport McMoRan

Philip Morris

Friday, April 22

American Express

Verizon

Kimberly-Clark

Schlumberger