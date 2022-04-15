The earnings calendar will swing into another gear next week after financials dominated the first week. There will be more from the financial sector along with the likes of IBM, Lockheed Martin, Netflix, United Air, and AT&T.
Below is the expected schedule of some of the major releases:
Monday , April 18
- Bank of America
- Charles Schwab
- Intuitive Surgical
Tuesday , April 19
- IBM
- Interactive Brokers Group
- Lockheed Martin
- Halliburton
- Netflix
- Johnson & Johnson
Wednesday , April 20
- Alcoa
- United Airlines
- Procter & Gamble
- Carvana
Thursday, April 21
- AT&T
- Blackstone
- Freeport McMoRan
- Philip Morris
Friday, April 22
- American Express
- Verizon
- Kimberly-Clark
- Schlumberger