The existing deal has been extended out to 8 October 2025. The maximum size is unchanged at 350 billion renminbi and 45 billion euros.

ECB statement:

"From a Eurosystem perspective, the arrangement serves as a backstop facility to address potential sudden and temporary CNY liquidity shortages for euro area banks as a result of disruptions in the renminbi market"

i.e. the deal helps ensure euro area banks don't run short of Chinese renminbi.