The economic calendar is light in the Asian session today:

Japan foreign investment flows will be released:

  • foreign bond investment , -773.7 billion last
  • Foreign investment in Japan Stocks, --446.0B last
  • Foreign investment in Japan bonds, -300.7B last
  • Foreign Stock investment, -318.1B last

Also Australia balance of goods data for the month of October will be released:

  • balance of goods for October 4,550M est vs 4,609M last
  • Goods/Service Imports October, -3.1% last
  • Goods/Service Exports October -4.3% last