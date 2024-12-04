The economic calendar is light in the Asian session today:
Japan foreign investment flows will be released:
- foreign bond investment , -773.7 billion last
- Foreign investment in Japan Stocks, --446.0B last
- Foreign investment in Japan bonds, -300.7B last
- Foreign Stock investment, -318.1B last
Also Australia balance of goods data for the month of October will be released:
- balance of goods for October 4,550M est vs 4,609M last
- Goods/Service Imports October, -3.1% last
- Goods/Service Exports October -4.3% last