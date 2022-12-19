The combination of tax loss selling and fear of Fed hikes is colliding today to weigh on equities.

The S&P 500 is now down 23 points, or 0.6%, to 3829 while the Nasdaq is down 1.2%.

Tesla was as high as $158 in the premarket on hopes for Elon Musk to leave Tesla but is now back to $147, breaking Friday's low. But the chart to watch right now is Apple, which has taken out the Oct/Nov double bottom.

TSLA shareholders when they see another tweet pic.twitter.com/W1p6xAKrYO — ForexLive (@ForexLive) December 19, 2022