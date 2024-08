Here is the whole story in the euro right now: Everyone is short the euro and now everyone is covering in a huge delveraging event.

Yes, there's the story about rate differentials but everything is mechanical at the moment and there is a massive amount of money that's left Europe for US tech stocks or other USD-denominated assets.

EUR/USD 1 day

Technically, I see an inverted head-and-shoulders here that targets 1.12-1.13.