Easy come, easy go.

The euro surged in European trading despite a dismal German manufacturing PMI for February but has since completely retraced the move. EUR/USD rose as high as 1.0888 but is now down to 1.0816 as it's hurt by a broad US dollar rally.

EURUSD 10
EURUSD 10 mins

Given the strength in US economic data this year and the slide in European (especially German) numbers, the market is pricing in a slightly more dovish path of interest rates for the ECB. I think that still has some ways to go and I think the terminal rate in Europe will settle at a much lower level.