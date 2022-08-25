Every day there are announcements of shutdowns in heavy industry in Europe with fertilizer, smelters and even glass suffering.

German 1-year forward power is €732 per MWh

French 1-year forward power is €870 per MWh

The 2010-2020 average was around €41 per MWh, according to Bloomberg's Javier Blas.

The charts are parabolic.

TTF gas prices are another 4% higher today.

Germany will be paying out upwards of 8% of GDP for gas at these prices.

What's scary is that there's no end in sight. A lot depends on the weather but storage could get to 100% full by October 1. Assuming Russia keeps Nord Stream 1 at 20% and a 15% reduction in demand, that should be enough to get through the winter but then it all starts again next year (some good math here). And Europe is bidding against Asia and the rest of the world for LNG cargoes. There's no hope for a meaningful increase in LNG until around 2026.