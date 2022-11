The major European indices are ending higher on the day led by the France's CAC which rose by over 1%.

The final numbers are showing:

German Dax, up 0.29%

France's CAC up 1.04%

UK FTSE 100, up 0.81%

Spain's Ibex, up 0.49%

Italy's FTSE MIB, 0.59%

In the Europe debt market, the 10 year yields are ending mixed.

10 year yields in Europe