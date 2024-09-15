The FBI, Secret Service, and local law enforcement will hold a press conference regarding the attempted assassination of former President Trump.
Awaiting details.
So far:
- Gunshots fired "in the vicinity" of Trump - Trump is unharmed
- More on the Trump shooting (Trump is unharmed) - Secret Service returned fire
- Trump shooting (he's unharmed) - Secret Service returned fire
Trump was injured in the first attempt. This time the great news is he is completely unharmed.
ADDING, this via CNN:
- The US Secret Service confronted the man with the AK-47 when they were clearing a specific part of the course ahead of former President Trump’s arrival at that part of the course.
- The Secret Service fired their weapons, the suspect dropped his weapon, and fled.