The FBI, Secret Service, and local law enforcement will hold a press conference regarding the attempted assassination of former President Trump.

Awaiting details.

So far:

trump blood ear 15 July 2024 2

Trump was injured in the first attempt. This time the great news is he is completely unharmed.

ADDING, this via CNN:

  • The US Secret Service confronted the man with the AK-47 when they were clearing a specific part of the course ahead of former President Trump’s arrival at that part of the course.
  • The Secret Service fired their weapons, the suspect dropped his weapon, and fled.