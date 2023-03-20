The FDIC is saying that they are

extending the bid window for Silicon Valley bridge bank.

They add that there has been substantial interest from parties in Silicon Valley Bank, but they need more time.

FDIC will allow separate bids on a Silicon Valley bridge bank and Silicon Valley private bank to expand pool of potential bidders

it is seeking bids on Silicon Valley bridge bank by 8 PM on Friday

it is seeking bids on Silicon Valley private bank by 8 PM on Wednesday

in a separate release ORTEX is reporting: