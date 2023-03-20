The FDIC is saying that they are
- extending the bid window for Silicon Valley bridge bank.
- They add that there has been substantial interest from parties in Silicon Valley Bank, but they need more time.
- FDIC will allow separate bids on a Silicon Valley bridge bank and Silicon Valley private bank to expand pool of potential bidders
- it is seeking bids on Silicon Valley bridge bank by 8 PM on Friday
- it is seeking bids on Silicon Valley private bank by 8 PM on Wednesday
in a separate release ORTEX is reporting:
- short-sellers and First Republic made about $560 million profit on paper over the past week
- short-sellers in Western alliance Bancorp made about $59 million