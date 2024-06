Dot plot leaned narrowly towards three rate cuts (two expected today)

Median at 3.1% for end-2025

2024 GDP growth median +1.2%

2025 GDP +1.9%

Unemployment rate 4.6% in 2024 and 2025 (currently at 4.0%)

2024 PCE inflation 2.5%

2025 PCE inflation 2.1%

2024 core PCE 2.6%

2025 core PCE 2.1%

I don't see big changes here but I'd expect upside risks to 2024 GDP and downside risks to 2024 unemployment. I could see inflation this year ticking up but the 2025 numbers should stay low.