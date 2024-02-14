Fed's Goolsbee

We get US retail sales tomorrow but it's a bare economic calendar today aside from weekly US oil inventories. The speaker calendar is a bit more lively with three Fed officials starting with Goolsbee at 9:30 am ET. When he last spoke he said a March cut was unlikely.

Other Fed commentary comes from Barr at 4 pm ET and Bostic at 7 pm ET.

Right now the market is in a much better mood than yesterday. Everything turned around in the final hour of US trading and that's continued today with S&P 500 futures up 25 points.

Outside of the US, there is some intrigue with speeches from: