The consensus on today's Q1 US GDP report is +1.1% but after yesterday's huge trade deficit data, there are fears of a number closer to zero.

The Atlanta Fed tracker is at just +0.4%.

Trade will shave around 2 full percentage points from GDP and inventories will also hurt. That's why the focus will be on drilling down into the data to get a clearer picture of consumers and business investment.

Initial jobless claims are due at the same time and later there is a 7-year Treasury auction.