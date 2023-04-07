The New Zealand dollar has showed some life in an otherwise-dismal trading session today. The quiet trading is no surprise with much of the world closed for holidays.

The schedule in Europe has been quiet and it's an unusual one where the jobs report is released with most markets closed. Futures will trade for a short time after NFP and the FX market doesn't close for holidays but bonds are shuttered completely.

Greg earlier highlighted recent instances of non-farm payrolls on Good Friday and the overall takeaway is that markets had time to digest and were subdued by Monday.

There is also my non-farm payrolls preview. Overall, I'd be loathe to trade this one in a thin market and I don't see have even a very strong or very weak number can be a real gamechanger.