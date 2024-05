The NOAA predicted 85% probability of an above-normal 2024 Atlantic hurricane season due to La Nina and above-normal water temperatures in the tropical east Atlantic.

The hurricane season technically begins on June 1 but you wouldn't expect to see any market-moving storms until late in the month (and often not until August).

Here is a good view on why hurricane-watchers are worried.

The NOAA predicts 17-25 named storms and 8-13 hurricanes with 4-7 becoming major hurricanes.