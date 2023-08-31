We had the heads up on this likelihood of this yesterday:

From HK:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limted (HKEX) announces that morning trading in its securities market today (Friday), including Stock Connect Northbound trading and derivatives market, has been delayed due to the issuance of Typhoon Signal No. 8.

If Typhoon Signal No.8 or above, or any announcement of Extreme Conditions, remains issued at 9:00 arn Hong Kong time, the morning trading sessions for all markets will be cancelled.

If Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above, or any announcement of Extreme Conditions, is cancelled at or before 12:00 noon, products of HKEX's securities and derivatives markets will resume trading in the afternoon. Trading will begin on the first half hour approximately two hours after the discontinuation of the Typhoon Signal No.8 or any Extreme Conditions announcement.

If Typhoon No.8 or above, or any announcement of Extreme Conditions, remains issued at 12:00 noon, all trading sessions today will be cancelled.

HKEX make a further announcement in due course.

As I post its just after 7am in Hong Kong.