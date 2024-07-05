What a mauling. Among the big names on the list are Penny Mordaunt, leader of the House of Commons, and Grant Shapps, defence minister. The eleven in total now surpasses the previous record of seven Cabinet ministers losing their seats in 1997, when Tony Blair brought the Labour party to power at the time.

The other prominent names are Simon Hart (chief whip), Alex Chalk (justice secretary), Gillian Keegan (education secretary), Lucy Frazer (culture secretary), Michelle Donelan (science & technology secretary), Johnny Mercer (veterans' affairs minister), Mark Harper (transport secretary).

Then, there is Jacob Rees-Mogg, who championed the Brexit campaign, and former prime minister Liz Truss. The latter is the first former prime minister to lose their seat at a general election for almost 90 years. As for the former, never forget this classic: