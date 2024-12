Japan's Nikkei 225 is opening up 0.02% and 38,216.95. Last week the index fell -0.20% for its third weekly decline. The index fell -2.17% during the week of November 11 and -0.93% in the week of November 18.

For the trading month, the index fell -2.23%. For the year, the Nikkei 225 is up 14.58%