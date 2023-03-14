US2Y

The drop lower in bond yields has also dragged USD/JPY down from around 133.90 earlier to 133.20, before recovering slightly to 133.50 levels at the moment. In terms of headlines, it seems like markets are getting a bit nervy after Credit Suisse said that it found "material weakness" in its reporting procedures.

According to Credit Suisse, the material weaknesses identified relate to the failure to design and maintain effective risk assessments in its financial statements. Okay, now that's not quite the type of statement you'd want to hear at this time. This relates to its reporting for the financial years of 2021 and 2022.