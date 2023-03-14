The drop lower in bond yields has also dragged USD/JPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting Read this Term down from around 133.90 earlier to 133.20, before recovering slightly to 133.50 levels at the moment. In terms of headlines, it seems like markets are getting a bit nervy after Credit Suisse said that it found "material weakness" in its reporting procedures.

According to Credit Suisse, the material weaknesses identified relate to the failure to design and maintain effective risk assessments in its financial statements. Okay, now that's not quite the type of statement you'd want to hear at this time. This relates to its reporting for the financial years of 2021 and 2022.