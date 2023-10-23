The week ahead will feature major central bank decisions and some key economic releases. That will add into the mix of the three main things in markets at the moment. That being the Israel-Hamas conflict, bond market developments as 10-year Treasury yields near 5%, and potential Tokyo intervention for USD/JPY at 150.00.
So, here's a look at the key risk events that could provide more twists and turns during the week:
- UK August unemployment rate, employment change (24/10)
- France, Germany, Eurozone October flash PMIs (24/10)
- US October flash PMIs (24/10)
- Australia Q3 CPI figures (25/10)
- Bank of Canada monetary policy decision (25/10)
- Fed chair Powell opening remarks at the Moynihan Lecture (25/10)
- ECB monetary policy decision (26/10)
- US Q3 advance GDP figures (26/10)
- US weekly jobless claims (26/10)
- US September durable goods orders (26/10)
- Tokyo October CPI figures (27/10)
- US September PCE price index (27/10)