IMF forecasts rarely make it onto the economic calendar but they can be market movers, especially the forecast regarding global growth.

The estimates are released quarterly, with the prior edition from April 11 and showing:

2023 global GDP +2.8% vs 2.9% in January

2024 GDP at +3.0%

China 2023 GDP at 5.2% and 2024 at 4.5% (these are likely going lower)

Eurozone GDP at +0.8%

UK and German GDP contracting slightly this year

US GDP growth at 1.6% vs 1.4% in January

Expect the usual commentary on the need for central banks to be vigilant about inflation and not ease rates too quickly.